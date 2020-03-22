Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,148 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.5% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,226,148,000 after acquiring an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after acquiring an additional 321,849 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after acquiring an additional 288,623 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,332,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $916,901,000 after acquiring an additional 298,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after acquiring an additional 502,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,260. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $196.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.71.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

