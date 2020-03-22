Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,993 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.2% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.33.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $119.89 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $118.13 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $316.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

