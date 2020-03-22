Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.8% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 93,060 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,537,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 35,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $480,000. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $139.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $126.05 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.67. The firm has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

