Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 180.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,010 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $10,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Altice USA by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Dumont Global LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,836,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altice USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 712,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. 58.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James raised Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of ATUS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,663,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,337,935. Altice USA Inc has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.