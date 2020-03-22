Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIMC. BidaskClub cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $15.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.89. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $441.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.80 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 6.94%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 2,802 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, with a total value of $55,899.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,242.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson bought 4,956 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.34 per share, for a total transaction of $115,673.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,157.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 92.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 23,081 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 3.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 440.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 57,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 16.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

