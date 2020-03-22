Amalgamated Bank Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,303,324 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 47,008 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $205,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its holdings in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $137.35 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Nomura raised their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

