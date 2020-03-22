Amalgamated Bank Buys 3,760 Shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in New York Times by 230,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in New York Times by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $29.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.36. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.10 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This is an increase from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. New York Times’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NYT shares. ValuEngine raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upped their target price on New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

