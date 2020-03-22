Amalgamated Bank Grows Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

NYCB opened at $9.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.31%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYCB. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.94.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

