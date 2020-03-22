Amalgamated Bank Has $1.12 Million Stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $201,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 188,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,124 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 26.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SRC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $25.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.58.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

