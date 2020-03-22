Amalgamated Bank Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Davita were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Davita by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Davita by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Davita by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Davita by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Davita by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $90.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 price target on shares of Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Davita in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.