Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 27,105 LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,105 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LYFT during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in LYFT by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,979 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in LYFT by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LYFT by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,629,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 831,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LYFT by 1,315.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 53,287 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $25,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ran I. Makavy sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $609,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,722 shares of company stock worth $1,391,061 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of LYFT from $64.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised shares of LYFT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LYFT in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.70.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $21.27 on Friday. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.03. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 167.96% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that LYFT Inc will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

