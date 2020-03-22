Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,746 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 232.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 148.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Zynga Inc has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $433.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 804,524 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $53,276.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,590,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,398. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

