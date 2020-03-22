Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard F. Wacker sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $1,855,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 755,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $31,689,864.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $39.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $725.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Wells Fargo & Co cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim began coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.