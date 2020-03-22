AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 85,448,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,190,000 after buying an additional 1,458,523 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,641,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 4,161,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,407,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,957,000 after buying an additional 10,875,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,324,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,992,000 after buying an additional 6,095,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,818,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after buying an additional 22,173,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

