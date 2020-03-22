Ambrosus Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million (AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Ambrosus token can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinrail and HitBTC. Over the last week, Ambrosus has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $95,357.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus launched on July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 338,645,065 tokens. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB.

Ambrosus Token Trading

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin, Binance, RightBTC, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

