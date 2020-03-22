Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Holdings Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Amedisys worth $3,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Amedisys by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.86.

In related news, Director Julie D. Klapstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $41,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa L. Kline acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.63 per share, with a total value of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,881.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $14.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,983. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Amedisys Inc has a one year low of $106.65 and a one year high of $202.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day moving average is $158.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

