American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE AEP opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $70.26 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.40.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Electric Power by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,067,000 after purchasing an additional 838,212 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in American Electric Power by 479.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 226,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 187,258 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

