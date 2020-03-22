American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.09.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIG. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,286,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 115.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,367,000 after purchasing an additional 551,048 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in American International Group by 35,500.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 33.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,948,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,281,020. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.77. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

