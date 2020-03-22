Amon Hits Market Capitalization of $338,638.59 (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Amon has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Amon token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia and IDEX. Amon has a total market cap of $338,638.59 and $54.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016953 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.73 or 0.02692212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00191872 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041035 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000629 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00034286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 tokens and its circulating supply is 593,032,044 tokens. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

