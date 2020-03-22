Amoveo 1-Day Volume Tops $2.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $27.01 or 0.00456921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00053818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.97 or 0.04364718 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00068575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00038143 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00012575 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

