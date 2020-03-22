Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 125,827 Shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 34.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,827 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Sealed Air worth $19,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 64.4% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In related news, Director Patrick Duff bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward L. Doheny II bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.89 per share, for a total transaction of $246,675.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $1,472,070 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SEE opened at $24.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62. Sealed Air Corp has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 22.70%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.