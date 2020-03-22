Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 148,366 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 809,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 148,366 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arconic worth $24,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arconic during the third quarter worth about $955,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Arconic by 6.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 203,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 38.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 495,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after buying an additional 138,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arconic by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 34,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arconic from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

ARNC opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. Arconic Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

