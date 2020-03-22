Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 218,500 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Brown & Brown worth $21,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,151,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,725,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,178 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,984,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,531 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,132,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 494,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BRO opened at $33.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.