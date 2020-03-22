Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,561 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Whirlpool worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,224. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.88.

Shares of WHR opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.75. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

