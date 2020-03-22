Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 298,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,876,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Avalara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalara by 724.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 372.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avalara by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.46.

In other news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $95,208.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,789,720.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,098,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 763,957 shares in the company, valued at $55,921,652.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,154 shares of company stock worth $6,523,363 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $62.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.26. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -96.88 and a beta of 0.45.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

