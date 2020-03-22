Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $23,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CINF. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 278,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore bought 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $75.03 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $73.08 and a 1 year high of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.78.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.