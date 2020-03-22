Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 108,759 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH worth $23,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $40,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth $1,804,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 142,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine downgraded ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

NYSE:NLY opened at $5.31 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

