Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 139,650 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 7,664.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Nordson worth $23,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 15,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,116,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,308 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 775,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,352,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nordson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Nordson by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 137,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nordson by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,917,000 after acquiring an additional 40,882 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $97.46 and a 1-year high of $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $494.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.89%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Stockunas sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.72, for a total transaction of $2,310,624.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $275,305.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,285 shares in the company, valued at $32,348,821.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,256 shares of company stock worth $6,537,509 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson raised shares of Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.17.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.