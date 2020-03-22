Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 690,726 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 538.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 690,726 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of AllianceBernstein worth $24,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22,569.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 69,741 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

AB stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.01. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $36.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $987.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.92%.

In other news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 13,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $460,465.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,872 shares in the company, valued at $17,808,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Gingrich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,765,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,852 shares of company stock worth $4,734,821. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

