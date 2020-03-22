Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 72,907 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 638,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,907 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of MGM Resorts International worth $21,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 236,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 37,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.58. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.