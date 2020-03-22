Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 825,465 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Tiffany & Co. worth $20,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,712,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $188,262,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 742.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,165,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,321 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 710,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,969,000 after acquiring an additional 498,808 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tiffany & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $74,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

NYSE TIF opened at $125.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.70 and its 200-day moving average is $120.17. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $78.60 and a 12-month high of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

