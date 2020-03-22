Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,728,208 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,492 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $24,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 27,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

NYSE BBD opened at $3.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.85. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $10.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 16.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

