Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,448 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of WP Carey worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in WP Carey by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WP Carey by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in WP Carey by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,403,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in WP Carey by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 74,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.00%.

Several analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other WP Carey news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

