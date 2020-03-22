Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Autohome worth $22,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATHM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. China International Capital downgraded shares of Autohome to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CICC Research downgraded shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.20.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.60 and a 200 day moving average of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $117.99.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $334.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.55 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.06% and a return on equity of 25.93%. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.87%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

