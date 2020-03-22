Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 54.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090,118 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Equitable worth $22,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,017,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,007,000 after buying an additional 2,093,346 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,839,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $27,632,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Equitable by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,809,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,846,000 after buying an additional 971,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,778,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,102,000 after buying an additional 969,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Equitable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

In other Equitable news, Director Daniel G. Kaye bought 3,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,000.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane bought 4,100 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $63,058.00. Insiders bought 56,975 shares of company stock valued at $842,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

EQH opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.01. Equitable Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 12.37%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

