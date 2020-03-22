Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,438 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,158,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,050,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,827,000 after acquiring an additional 979,165 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 951,530 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 520.9% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 995,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,862,000 after acquiring an additional 835,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 919,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,101,000 after acquiring an additional 594,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYF opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

