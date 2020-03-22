Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 255.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,076 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 326,403 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $23,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 327.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,528,000 after acquiring an additional 749,108 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after acquiring an additional 550,503 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,409,000 after acquiring an additional 405,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation NA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation NA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.41.

In related news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,312.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $361,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZION opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.50. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12 month low of $25.27 and a 12 month high of $52.48.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.03 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.