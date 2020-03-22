Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $19.75 Million Stock Position in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,072 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,341 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Associated Banc worth $19,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Associated Banc by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,746,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280,804 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,723,000 after purchasing an additional 422,630 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Associated Banc by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Associated Banc by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,016,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Associated Banc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 945,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 109,836 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ASB opened at $11.70 on Friday. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASB. Raymond James raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Associated Banc from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Associated Banc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $123,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares in the company, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $87,650.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

