Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $20.12 Million Stock Position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,036 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,287 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $327,511.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 294,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,030,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $1,085,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,649.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,143,746. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $55.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $51.39 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.58.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

