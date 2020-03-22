Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $21 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cintas worth $21,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $175.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $160.39 and a 1-year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.55.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.