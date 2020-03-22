Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $22.03 Million Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,599 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Discovery Communications worth $22,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,014.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $285,760,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

