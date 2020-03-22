Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $23.57 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Church & Dwight worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 364,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,426,000 after buying an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $2,321,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Church & Dwight by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 121,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,428 shares in the company, valued at $107,214.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.