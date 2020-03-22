Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $24.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,497 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $24,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CY. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 502.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CY opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.12 and a beta of 1.78. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.14.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

