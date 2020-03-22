Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of National Retail Properties worth $24,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 58.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after buying an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NNN opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $59.26.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

