Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,251 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carnival worth $19,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carnival by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. Carnival Corp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carnival in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Carnival from to in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Carnival from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.53.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.