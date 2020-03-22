Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,460 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Hormel Foods worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,069,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,218,000 after buying an additional 410,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,910,000 after buying an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after buying an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,063,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,081,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,007,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,559,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HRL. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cfra upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.34. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $201,999.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,517,694.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Vorpahl sold 71,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $3,185,143.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 191,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,557 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.