Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,103,456 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Kinross Gold worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 154,318,524 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $731,470,000 after buying an additional 3,962,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,915,000 after buying an additional 1,557,682 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,888,138 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,830,000 after buying an additional 1,005,042 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after buying an additional 2,809,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

KGC opened at $3.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.81 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

KGC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.22.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

