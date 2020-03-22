Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $22,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAA stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.48. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

