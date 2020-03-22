Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $21,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,739,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.07. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $71.02.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. InterContinental Hotels Group’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IHG. Royal Bank of Canada raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InterContinental Hotels Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

