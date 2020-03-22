Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,559 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $23,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,488,000 after acquiring an additional 57,710 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. 361 Capital LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 361 Capital LLC now owns 14,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.47. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.12 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Patrick Miller sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $220,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,120,261.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 232 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $27,647.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at $913,795.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,307. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.63.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

